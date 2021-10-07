Zamfara bandits kill 18 in night attack

— 1min read

The bandits, it was learnt, invaded Kuryan Madaro on Tuesday night.

Local sources said some houses and business shops were razed, together with 15 vehicles, which include a police patrol van.

Bandits have taken over several communities in North-West states of Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and Kaduna, among others.

Federal and state governments in Nnigeria are unable to secure their citizens and defeat various terrorist groups such as bandits, Boko Haram and ISWAP.

The once-peaceful South-East Nigeria has been overrun by criminals, political killer groups and IPOB agitators.

Several people have lost their lives in senseless killings in the region, with fingers pointing to IPOB and desperate politicians.