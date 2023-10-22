Zamfara governor appoints sole administrators, secretaries for 14 LGAs

ZAMFARA State Governor Dauda Lawal, has approved the appointment of Sole Administrators for each of the 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The Sole Administrators were appointed alongside Secretaries and Supervisory Councillors across the 14 LGAs of the state.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, on Friday, October 20 2023, stated that the appointed Sole Administrators were selected based on their past achievements and track records.

He said: “The appointments are Bashar Musa Anka, sole administrator for the Anka local government area; Sa’idu Danbala, sole administrator for Bakura local government; Isiyaka Ibrahim (Majasirdin Birnin Magaji), sole administrator for Birnin Magaji local government; Nasiru Muhammad, sole administrator for Bukkuyum local government; Nura Umar Bungudu, sole administrator for Bungudu local government; Aminu Nuhu, sole administrator for Gummi local government area; Yahaya Garba, sole administrator for Gusau local government.”

Others are Kasimu Sani Kaura, sole administrator for Kauran Namoda local government; Yahaya Giwa Maradun, sole administrator for Maradun local government area; Yusuf Sani Bindi, sole administrator for Maru local government; Lukman Jafar, sole administrator for Talatan Mafara local government; Aliyu Adamu Barmo, sole administrator for Tsafe local government; Junaidu Muhammad Barade, sole administrator for Shinkafi local government area; and Aminu Atiku Zurmi, sole administrator for Zurmi local government area.

The appointments, according to the statement, have an initial duration of six months and are contingent on confirmation by the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

“However, the Secretaries of the local government areas and Supervisory Councillors need not be confirmed by the State House of Assembly,” the statement added.