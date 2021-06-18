The FEC, on February 12, 2020, again approved another N867 million for the engineering design to add an extra lane on both sides of the 375-kilometer road. With barely 30 per cent of the road project completed during the period of investigation under review, several attempts to get an official explanation were unsuccessful. Freedom of Information (FOI) requests sent to the Federal Ministry of Budget and Planning for details of budgetary allocations and releases on the road project were not responded to.

A similar request sent to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH) for details of the project completion and projected time of completion also got no response. Julius Berger, the contractor handling the project, has not been forthcoming on the status of the project. Despite several FOI requests, the company refused to give information on the road, particularly specifications, costing and reasons for the delay. Beset with no fewer than eight major diversions, dangerous potholes, loss of lives and disruption of economic activities, the road has aggravated the sufferings of commuters and residents along the Abuja-Kano corridor.

Exclusive medical records of road traffic accident victims along the route obtained during the investigation, which was done with support from MacArthur Foundation and the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), revealed that men between the ages of 21 and 62 years accounted for about 81 per cent of accident victims on the road during the period. Except for 2020, analysis showed that there had been a steady rise in the rate of road accidents since 2017 when the contractor for the road moved to site. The Kaduna zone recorded the highest number of accidents in 2018 and 2019, according to the annual report by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). The FRSC officials confirmed that the state of the road was largely responsible for the record of high casualties along the Kaduna zone.

Bandits have also taken advantage of the poor condition of the road to carry out their criminal and nefarious activities, including kidnapping people for ransom. But for most families and communities along the highway, the road has become a memorial of near misses, injuries and untimely deaths. “When I informed my wife of the tragedy, she took it as a silent shock but when relatives and other family members started trooping in, the reality dawned on her, and they all began to scream. It took some level of comforting before I was able to calm her and the other family members down,” Bele said. He narrated how he watched his son preparing for the entire trip that morning before he left for Zaria. “I watched him prepare for the trip. He even uploaded it on his Whatsapp status praying for journey mercies. They got to Zaria safely, conducted their business and while on their way back, some few kilometers away from Tashar Yari, they took one of those numerous diversions on the highway. Unfortunately, the Toyata RAV4, whose occupants were also traveling back from another wedding in Kano, was coming from the same lane so there was nowhere to swerve or divert and they collided head on into each other.”

Disputed number of Deaths

It was further gathered that of the 15, there were six survivors in critical condition with various degrees of fractures. Only two of the victims, who have since been discharged, had one fracture each. Initial media reports (not The ICIR) claimed that 17 people involved in the auto crash died, but findings revealed that six persons out of that number had so far survived the accident, putting the total death toll 13. “The Kano Line bus was an 18-seater, but they sat three in a row instead of four. In all, they were 15, including the driver. Seven of them died on the spot, one died the following day after we buried the initial seven, making it eight. If the driver from Tofa is added and has since been buried there, the number of deaths in the Kano Line bus equals nine and that of the other vehicle is four,” Mallam Ahmad, an eye witnessed disclosed. Advertisement It was further gathered that of the 15, six survivors were in critical condition with various degrees of fractures. Only two of the victims, who have since been discharged, had one fracture each.