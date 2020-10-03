1, 500 FRSC officials deployed for Ondo governorship election

NOT Less than 1,500 officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have been deployed for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Bisi Kazeem, the Corps’ Public Education Officer said on Saturday.

The officials are to enforce movement restrictions for the successful conduct of the gubernatorial election.

Kazeem, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the team is headed by Godwin Ogagaoghene, an Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) from the Zonal Commanding Officer RS11HQ Osogbo, and assisted by Hyginus Omeje, the ACM in charge of Federal Operations, A. Hassan, Sector Commander Ondo State, Corps Commander and others.

He also disclosed that Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshall also approved 35 vehicles, including tow trucks, ambulances, and other operational vehicles to support the electoral process in the 18 local government areas of the state during the poll.

“The operatives will enforce the restriction of movement order, certification of vehicles to be used to convey electoral materials, removal of obstructions and rescue operations as well as maintaining orderliness at assigned polling booths,” Kazeem said in the statement.

The ICIR earlier reported the deployment of Naval Officers, Marine Police, among other top security operatives in the force to help maintain law and order as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prepares for the Saturday election.

Boboye, however, urged the security officials to remain professional in their conduct and ensure compliance with the necessary directives.