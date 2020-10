MOHAMMED Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police has deployed Adeleye Olusola Oyabade, a Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning to manage general security arrangement for the October 10 Ondo State governorship election.

Aside Oyabade, Karma Hosea Hassan, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Federal Operations (FEDOPS), Department of Operations at the Force Headquarters, Abuja and 11 other Commissioners of Police were also deployed for the poll.

The deployment as announced on the verified Twitter handle of the Police would as well include other top officials in the force to ensure peaceful conduct of the poll and enforcement of the electoral laws.

They include CP Abiodun Alabi, CP Bishi Omololu, CP Ashafa Kunle, CP Akeera M. Yonous, CP Buba Sanusi, CP Audu Madaki, CP Evelyn Peterside, CP Sadiku Gbenga and CP Abutu Yaro.

CP Garba Baba Umar, according to the statement would be in charge of monitoring and evaluation and he is to be assisted by CP Habu Sani.

The ICIR earlier reported the deployment of Naval Officers and other military structures to assist INEC, especially in the riverine areas.