125km Benin-Asaba road project ready in 30 months – Official

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the newly flagged-off 125-kilometre ultra-modern Benin-Asaba expressway will be completed within 30 months.

The Managing Director of Africa Plus Partners, Adeniran Ajakaiye, announced this at the weekend.

Speaking at the official handover of the project site to his company in Benin, Ajakaiye described the road as a central economic corridor designed to connect multiple regions.

He assured that the road would meet world-class standards, and ensure safety, durability, and efficiency for all users.

According to Ajakaiye, the road will feature a 10-lane carriageway with five lanes on each side, including three main carriageways and two service lanes in city areas.

It will also have a tolling system to ensure proper maintenance for the next 25 years under a concession agreement.

He said some of the features would include adequate corridor control to prevent unauthorised access and preserve road integrity.

The road will have solar-powered street lighting for sustainability, illumination, and a reduced carbon footprint.

Besides, there will be enhanced security measures, including CCTV surveillance, patrol teams, and emergency response units, to ensure user safety.

Ajakaiye noted that the project would create jobs, open new economic opportunities, and significantly reduce travel time upon completion.

He highlighted the importance of public-private partnership (PPP) models in driving infrastructure development in Nigeria.

“With a 30-month construction, Nigeria-based asset and fund management firm, we are committed to delivering this project on schedule and maintaining it efficiently over the next 25 years.

“Unlike conventional government-built roads, where maintenance is often delayed due to budget constraints, this model ensures continuous upkeep and service delivery,” he added.

He urged government agencies, investors, host communities, and road users to support the project for its successful execution.

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, who flagged off the project on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, emphasised the economic importance of Edo as a gateway to several states in Nigeria.

He lauded the president for initiating the project and described the road as a crucial decision for the nation’s economy.

The ICIR reports that the Benin-Asaba highway is a major economic route that links up the economy of the South-South and the South-Eastern part of the country.

The highway is also notorious for gridlock as the travellers en route to Lagos and the Southeastern part of the country always travel through it.

Economic watchers believe the road would lead to further economic alignment between the South-East and South-South parts of the country.

“It is a good development and there are lots of economic pathways in that corridor. We believe that the road will help in the transportation of farm products from the rural area to rrban market clusters linked to the road,” a development economist, Celestine Okeke, told The ICIR.

