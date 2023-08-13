2022 flooding: over 660,000 households to benefit from NEMA’s livelihood supports

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Flooded area
Flooded area
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) targets 660,884 households affected by floodings across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for its livelihood support.

The agency disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, August 13.

It said the distribution was flagged off in Kano on Saturday, August 12, by the State Governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo.

The support targets persons classified as most vulnerable under the Special National Economic Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI) in Kano state.

“A total of 660,884 households were verified and targeted to benefit from this special intervention across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” NEMA’s director general, Mustapha Ahmed, said.

According to him, the intervention is expected to stimulate value chain activities at the grassroots and, at the same time, the livelihood support items meant to help artisans to improve their businesses and grow the economy.

Ahmed had in January  said that over two million Nigerians were displaced by flood in 2022 during a one-week Strategic Executive Seminar for the agency’s staff and stakeholders.

He revealed that 662 persons lost their lives, 3,174 suffered injuries, and 2,430,445 individuals were displaced by the 2022 flood disaster in the country.

The ICIR, in various reports, had chronicled many cases of flood disasters in 2022, including the occurrences that happened in Bayelsa, flooding, Jigawa flooding, Kogi flooding.

In the statement on Sunday, the NEMA boss urged the beneficiaries to use the items properly to improve their socio-economic conditions.

“Beneficiaries are therefore advised to avoid selling the items and destroy the good intention of the Federal Government,” Ahmed added.

Ehime ALEX

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

N110bn: SERAP sues Akpabio, Abbas over planned palliatives, bulletproof cars for...

NDLEA nabs drug baroness, 4 kingpins, recovers multi-billion naira worth of...

Military coups in Africa: here’s what determines a return to civilian rule

Nigeria’s crude oil output reduces by 40,000bpd

Niger’s military Junta: Adeboye tells Nigeria to avoid fresh wars

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.