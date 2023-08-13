2022 flooding: over 660,000 households to benefit from NEMA’s livelihood supports

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) targets 660,884 households affected by floodings across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for its livelihood support.

The agency disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, August 13.

It said the distribution was flagged off in Kano on Saturday, August 12, by the State Governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo.

The support targets persons classified as most vulnerable under the Special National Economic Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI) in Kano state.

“A total of 660,884 households were verified and targeted to benefit from this special intervention across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” NEMA’s director general, Mustapha Ahmed, said.

According to him, the intervention is expected to stimulate value chain activities at the grassroots and, at the same time, the livelihood support items meant to help artisans to improve their businesses and grow the economy.

Ahmed had in January said that over two million Nigerians were displaced by flood in 2022 during a one-week Strategic Executive Seminar for the agency’s staff and stakeholders.

He revealed that 662 persons lost their lives, 3,174 suffered injuries, and 2,430,445 individuals were displaced by the 2022 flood disaster in the country.

The ICIR, in various reports, had chronicled many cases of flood disasters in 2022, including the occurrences that happened in Bayelsa, flooding, Jigawa flooding, Kogi flooding.

In the statement on Sunday, the NEMA boss urged the beneficiaries to use the items properly to improve their socio-economic conditions.

“Beneficiaries are therefore advised to avoid selling the items and destroy the good intention of the Federal Government,” Ahmed added.