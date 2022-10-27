33.1 C
Abuja

Kogi flooding: Five dead, several wounded in building collapse

Olugbenga ADANIKIN
The Chairman, Ikojo Obiora, second right during his visit to inspect the rubbles. Photo Credit: The ICIR.
The Chairman, Ikojo Obiora, second right during his visit to inspect the rubbles. Photo Credit: The ICIR.
AMIDST the severe flooding that has sacked residents of several communities in Kogi State, about five persons have been confirmed dead in a building collapse at Ayah, in Ibaji Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The deceased include four females and one male.

The Community Development Officer (CDO) of the local government area, Onalo Achimugu, told The ICIR that the victims were among several residents who took refuge on the top floor of a storey building.

They were waiting for the flood to recede until the building collapsed.

According to him, the incident occurred at about 1:00 am on Thursday.

Achimugu shared a-two minutes, 50-second footage of the incident with The ICIR.

He also called for urgent intervention from the authorities.

“At about 1:00 am today, 27/10/2022, some of the Ibaji LGA flood victims encamped in one of the storey buildings, Ayah Camp, Ibaji LGA, lost their lives to while others were wounded. This is so sympathetic,” he said.

One of the building collpase victims. Photo Credit: The ICIR.
One of the building collpase victims. Photo Credit: The ICIR.

However, he disclosed that the Chairman of the Ibaji LGA, Ikojo Obiora, has been notified.

The chairman was said to have transported the injured to hospitals in neighbouring communities.

“The chairman has been there. He sent some of them to Irrua in Edo State, and some have been taken to Idah, in Idah LGA,” Achimugu said.

“Almost all of the flood victims were wounded.”

Kogi State governor, Bello, had earlier pleaded with the Federal Government to declare a state of national disaster on the state due to the impact of the floods that have wrecked homes and displaced several residents.

The collapsed building in Ayah community, Ibaji LGA, Kogi State. Photo Credit: The ICIR.
The collapsed building in Ayah community, Ibaji LGA, Kogi State. Photo Credit: The ICIR.

He described Ibaji as the most hit community among the 10 affected LGAs in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, could not confirm the incident but promised to reach out to the LG chairman.

When the local government chairman, Obiora, was contacted, he confirmed the incident, responding, “Yes, that is my community. I will update you.”

He, thereafter, sent gory pictures of some of the victims to confirm the incident. He also did a video call where The ICIR was shown some of those who sustained injuries in the building collapse.

Olugbenga ADANIKIN

Olugbenga is an Investigative Reporter with The ICIR. Do you have a scoop? Shoot him an email at oadanikin@icirnigeria.org. Twitter Handle: @OluAdanikin

