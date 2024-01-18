2023 AFCON first round group matches produce 27 goals

THE 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) first-round group matches produced 27 goals, translating to a 145 per cent increase from the 11 goals recorded in the 2021 edition held in Cameroon, The ICIR checks reveal.

The twenty-five goals were produced from the 12 group stage matches among the 24 participating teams.

A breakdown of the results in the first round of the group stage matches showed that Group A, comprising four countries: Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Guinea recorded four goals.

Group B which has Egypt, Mozambique, Ghana and Cape Verde produced the highest goals – seven – in the first round.

Group C, consisting of the winners of the 2021 edition – Senegal, The Gambia, Cameroon and Guinea logged five goals, while in Group D, Alegria, Angola, Burkina Faso, and Mauritania produced three goals.

In Group E, Tunisia, Namibia, Mali and South Africa got three goals, and in the last Group F having Morocco, Tanzania, Zambia, and Congo DR netted five goals.

Upset in first round group stage matches of AFCON 2023

The 2023 AFCON’s first-round group stage matches witnessed upsets, affirming the increasing competitiveness of the continental soccer showpiece.

The ICIR reports that the increasing competitiveness of the ongoing tournament has most likely contributed to the 27 goals recorded in the first-round group matches.

It also lends credence to the of low-ranked countries in both CAF and FIFA ranking to the challenge and raising shoulders against the high ranked countries.

Some of the upsets were seen in Group C as Cape Verde pipped Ghana 2-1 and Egypt struggled to force a draw against Mozambique,1-1.

In group E, Namibia shockingly edged Tunisia 1-0.round of the group stage encounters begins on Thursday, January 18.

It provides participating nations another opportunity to determine their fate in the tournament, either to qualify for the next round or prepare for an exit.