AFCON allowances, bonuses not delayed by CBN, says NFF

THE Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has said the Super Eagles players and the coaching crew at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast have not experienced any form of delay in the payment of their bonuses and allowances by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The federation stated this on Tuesday, January 30, to debunk insinuations that the apex bank delayed payment of match bonuses and allowances due to the Super Eagles at the tournament.

“That is sheer idle talk without substance. The NFF is grateful to the CBN for the way and manner they have continued to expedite action on payment requests that we have sent to them about this competition. It is unfair for anyone to concoct lies against the institution for whatever reasons.

“We have not experienced any delays or complications of processes at the CBN this time, and we give kudos to them for their diligence and great sense of duty,” NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi said.

How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



The Nigerian team has endeared itself to the fans, having reached the quarter-final of the continental championship in Ivory Coast.

They will clash with the Angola national football team in the quarter-finals on Friday, February 3, by 9 p.m. Nigerian time.

According to Sanusi, based on a prior agreement with the NFF, the Super Eagles will be paid a qualification bonus for reaching the knockout rounds and not the match-by-match payment option.

“Their match bonuses are also graduated as they progress in the tournament,” he added.