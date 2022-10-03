2023: Amid failing health speculation, Tinubu posts 7-second workout video

THE Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has posted a 7 seconds video on his official Twitter page following speculation about his health status.

Speculations became rife about the health status of the former governor of Lagos State when the party suddenly postponed the inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) earlier scheduled for Monday, September 26, to Wednesday, September 28.

He was also conspicuously absent when eighteen political parties vying for elective positions in next year’s general election signed an agreement for peaceful conduct before, during, and after the polls on Thursday in Abuja.

The peace accord was put together by the National Peace Committee (NPC), co-led by former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar; Sultan of Sokoto Sa’adu Abubakar; Cardinal John Onayeikan; Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, and other eminent statesmen.

Also commenting on Tinubu’s whereabouts on Friday, the Director of Publicity for the ruling APC, Yusuf Bala Ibrahim, said he was unaware of the whereabouts of the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Ibrahim said this while featuring on Arise TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Friday.

He said he knew the former Lagos State governor was alive but had no knowledge of where he was.

But in a tweet on Sunday. Tinubu debunked rumours that he is sick and receiving medical treatment in London.

Tinubu, in a video posted on his official Twitter handle, was seen working out on a stationary exercise bike.

Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope. This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.#BAT23 pic.twitter.com/qqPkgSDYjs — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) October 2, 2022

“Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope”.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy, and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One,” he said.

Tinubu reportedly left for Europe shortly after approving the list of his 422-man campaign council, which has now been a subject of controversy within the party.