21.1 C
Abuja

2023: Tinubu appoints Yobe governor as campaign council adviser

News
Raji Olatunji
Mai Mala Buni
Mai Mala Buni
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has appointed Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, as the Presidential Campaign Council adviser on Party Integration and Reconciliation.

The development is coming days after campaign activities kicked off ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“By way of this letter, we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as the Adviser on Party Integration & Reconciliation of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council,” the appointment letter read.

Buni, who is a former chairman of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, was said to have been considered for the role based on his political records as a party member.

The letter stated that the appointment would secure victory for the ruling party in the election set to hold in February next year.

The appointment was also aimed at moving Nigeria along the path of national greatness, while building on the achievements of the present Buhari administration.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate given your impressive political achievement and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

- Advertisement -

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election,” the letter added.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Independence Day: Nigerians in London join solidarity march for Peter Obi

MANY Nigerians in London, the United Kingdom, trooped out today to stage an Independence...
News

Two dead, four injured on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway auto accident

TWO people were confirmed dead and four others injured in an accident which occurred...
Elections

Osun polls: Court nullifies Oyetola’s nomination as APC governorship candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, September 30 nullified the nomination...
Politics and Governance

Obi supporters march on Lekki, despite heavy police presence

HUNDREDS of supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, thronged the streets...
Crime

Nigeria at 62: FCT minister tasks residents on unity, infrastructural maintenance

MINISTER of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Musa Bello has urged residents to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleIndependence Day: Nigerians in London join solidarity march for Peter Obi

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.