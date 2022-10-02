2023: Tinubu appoints Yobe governor as campaign council adviser

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has appointed Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, as the Presidential Campaign Council adviser on Party Integration and Reconciliation.

The development is coming days after campaign activities kicked off ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“By way of this letter, we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as the Adviser on Party Integration & Reconciliation of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council,” the appointment letter read.

Buni, who is a former chairman of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, was said to have been considered for the role based on his political records as a party member.

The letter stated that the appointment would secure victory for the ruling party in the election set to hold in February next year.

The appointment was also aimed at moving Nigeria along the path of national greatness, while building on the achievements of the present Buhari administration.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate given your impressive political achievement and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election,” the letter added.