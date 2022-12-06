35 C
2023: APC campaign council faults Peter Obi’s manifesto

Theophilus Adedokun
Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi
THE All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has faulted the manifesto of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi released his manifesto titled: ‘It’s POssible: Our Pact with Nigerians’, on Sunday, December 4.

A statement released on Tuesday, December 6, by the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, said Obi’s manifesto was full of fallacies and wrong statistics.

The statement added that the document was void and promised Nigerians nothing new.

“We are glad that the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, finally released their much-awaited policy document after contradictory statement on the same.

“After perusing the document which is very high on graphics and demagogic rhetoric and short on substance, we have come to the conclusion that the document is empty and vacuous.

“Obi document contains no grand policy initiatives and options to excite right thinking Nigerians. It was silent about how Obi wants to achieve his high objectives. Instead, it will set alarm bells ringing in the south-south and North-East as Obi promises to engineer the transition of Nigeria from a fossil fuel dependency to climate and eco-friendly energy use,” the statement said.

Picking holes in the manifesto, the statement added, “One of the fallacies contained in the document, which Obi has often repeated to his followers, is that Nigeria is a failed state. We wonder whether the Labour Party candidate sometimes bothers to check the meaning of a failed state and whether the country he dreams to govern falls into the mould of Yemen or Somalia, where institutions of government have lost total control of their societies.

“Another fallacy is Obi’s claim that Nigeria recorded modest gains between 1999-2015, the PDP years, even when all verifiable evidence points to the contrary. The Labour Party candidate simplistically diagnosed Nigeria’s problem as ‘elite capture’, which is self-indicting as he and his running mate, who he styled ‘new breed’ are members.

“He claims incompetent leadership has divided the nation, playing up religious and ethnic sentiments. Another self-indictment as the hallmark of his campaign has been to jump from one church to the other, positioning himself as a ‘Christian candidate’ and inciting the church against the current APC government.”

Theophilus Adedokun

