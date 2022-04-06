2023: APC fixes dates for presidential, NASS, other primaries

— 1 min read

THE ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed dates for primaries to elect candidates for various elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

According to the party, the presidential primary election will hold on May 30.

Primaries for election of candidates for National Assembly and state houses of assembly elections are slated for May 17 and 18, respectively.

Also, primaries for election of Senate and governorship candidates are scheduled to hold on May 21 and 24, respectively.

According to the 2023 elections timetable released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties are expected to have their primaries from April 4 to June 3, 2022.

On Tuesday, INEC warned political parties against non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act in conducting their primaries for the 2022 general elections.

The commission warned that candidates of parties that refused to conduct valid and transparent primaries would not be fielded for the elections.

The electoral umpire noted that party primaries must be conducted in various constituencies as provided in Section 84 of the Electoral Act.

INEC stated that it was a violation of the law to conduct primaries outside the constituencies for which parties are nominating candidates, stressing that it will not monitor such primaries or accept their outcomes.

The electoral umpire called on political parties to avoid acrimonious primaries that could result in unnecessary litigations which might lead to failure to nominate and field candidates for elections.