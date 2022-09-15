2023: APC fumes over NOI polls, says Tinubu will win with wide margin

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has reacted to the poll conducted by NOI Polls Limited as commissioned by Anap Foundation.

The ICIR had earlier today reported the outcome of the poll, conducted this month and made public today, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The poll revealed that 21 per cent of voters proposed to vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

While 32 per cent were undecided on their preferred candidate, 13 per cent each proposed to vote for the flag bearer of APC , Bola Tinubu; and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement issued today and signed by the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, the ruling party described the NOI polls as dubious.

“The attention of the APC Presidential Campaign Council has been drawn to a poll conducted by the NOI polls, which made wild and incredible permutations on the presidential elections.

“We are unperturbed by these dubious and unreliable statistics because our research shows that NOI Polls have been off the mark at critical election periods in recent times,” parts of the statement read.

The Council alleged that NOI Polls adopted fake statistics to sell the preferred candidate to the electorate.

It then advised the NOI to stop “polluting the political system with irresponsible, unscientific and biased polling so that we don’t expose the puppeteers pulling its strings.”

The Council further stated that all necessary machinery was in motion for Tinubu to win the 2023 elections.

It asserted the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, would win on the nationwide scale, with a margin that would be too wide to contest.