2023: Atiku promises to reactivate ECOMOG, improve conditions in Niger Delta

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has promised to reactivate the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) if elected President in 2023.

Atiku disclosed this at a Business Breakfast meeting tagged “Nigeria’s Time to Recover” which was held in Abuja on Friday.

The meeting featured Small and Medium Business Owners, Agric Entrepreneurs and Tech Experts.

Also in attendance were the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; the director general of the Atiku Campaign Council, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and other members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

The former vice president, while speaking at the meeting, said ECOMOG will ensure the adequate patrol of Nigeria’s borders

This he said would keep foreign terrorists and other criminals from entering and threatening the nation’s security.

Atiku, who also addressed the implementation of the document on the Niger Delta Ministry, said the process was defective.

According to him, the document was developed by the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo during which he was the vice president.

He said the plan was to ensure that the resources belonging to the people of the Niger Delta are adequately utilised.

Atiku then gave the assurance that the the Ministry of Niger Delta will be in the Niger Delta region if he is elected President in 2023.

He added that he will ensure the ministry addresses the infrastructural development needs in the region.

The PDP presidential candidate further promised the region fully equipped, well funded educational facilities if elected President.