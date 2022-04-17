29.1 C
Abuja

2023: Call your supporters to order, Osinbajo has rights to contest as you –APC chieftain tells Tinubu

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Hafiz Abubakar/Photo credit: This Day Newspaper
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hafiz Abubakar, has asked the former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, to prevail on his supporters over unwarranted media attacks on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Abubakar made the call in a statement to newsmen on Saturday.

The vice president has come under verbal attacks from Tinubu’s supporters since he declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu is also interested in the nation’s top job. His supporters have launched a social media campaign against the person of the vice president, with many describing him as a “Judas” that “betrayed” his former principal.

The APC spokesperson in Lagos State, Seye Oladejo, has questioned the vice president’s handling of Nigeria’s economy.

However, Abubakar, in his reaction, said Tinubu’s supporters were playing a risky game and they should be called to order by the APC national leadership.

He said, “Asiwaju’s campaigners are playing a risky game and the party and administration should call them to order.

- Advertisement -

“Attacking the VP’s official capacity and his achievements in the same APC government is tantamount to biting one’s nose to spite one’s face.

“Asiwaju’s lieutenants are denigrating their own party and their own government.”

The former Kano State deputy governor said that the vice president, with his credentials and record, had the same rights as Tinubu to contest for the nation’s presidential office.

Abubakar said the attacks on the vice president’s character, person, economic responsibility, and religious affiliation are quite deplorable.

“Let us have a contest of ideas for the ticket of the party, not a contest of backbiting, libel, and name-calling.

“Asiwaju should call his people to order and exercise the leadership he is known for. This approach is a red flag on him and it is a black eye on the party, the president, and administration at large.

“You cannot attack the vice president and not be attacking the president or the administration. It is disappointing and party leaders and the new NWC should take charge in the discussions to avoid a dampening of the party’s fortune,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He urged Tinubu and his team to work together with everyone to support the party and government to achieve its goals in the time left, and “not throw stones in a house that they helped build.”

Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Has NFT become a money-making machine for digital artists?

LAST week, a youth corper, Adisa Olashile, sold photos of a drummer, Ayangbenle, a.k.a...
News

2023: Nigerian youths cannot be given erratic power supply and still be called lazy – Tinubu

A FORMER Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, has said Nigerian youths cannot continuously be...
National News

Presidency faults Wike’s criticism of state pardon granted Dariye, Nyame

THE Presidency has faulted the criticism by the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, of...
Conflict and Security

Illicit markets fuel violence, instability in Nigeria ― Report

THE IMPACT of the illicit market on violence and instability in Nigeria has been...
News

APC receives over 1,502 PDP supporters to its fold in Plateau

THE All Progressive Congress (APC) has received over 1,502 members of the People's Democratic...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

Buhari should extend state pardon to all thieves in Nigerian prisons – Falana

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHas NFT become a money-making machine for digital artists?

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.