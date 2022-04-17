2023: Call your supporters to order, Osinbajo has rights to contest as you –APC chieftain tells Tinubu

— 1 min read

A CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hafiz Abubakar, has asked the former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, to prevail on his supporters over unwarranted media attacks on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Abubakar made the call in a statement to newsmen on Saturday.

The vice president has come under verbal attacks from Tinubu’s supporters since he declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu is also interested in the nation’s top job. His supporters have launched a social media campaign against the person of the vice president, with many describing him as a “Judas” that “betrayed” his former principal.

The APC spokesperson in Lagos State, Seye Oladejo, has questioned the vice president’s handling of Nigeria’s economy.

However, Abubakar, in his reaction, said Tinubu’s supporters were playing a risky game and they should be called to order by the APC national leadership.

He said, “Asiwaju’s campaigners are playing a risky game and the party and administration should call them to order.

- Advertisement -

“Attacking the VP’s official capacity and his achievements in the same APC government is tantamount to biting one’s nose to spite one’s face.

“Asiwaju’s lieutenants are denigrating their own party and their own government.”

The former Kano State deputy governor said that the vice president, with his credentials and record, had the same rights as Tinubu to contest for the nation’s presidential office.

Abubakar said the attacks on the vice president’s character, person, economic responsibility, and religious affiliation are quite deplorable.

“Let us have a contest of ideas for the ticket of the party, not a contest of backbiting, libel, and name-calling.

“Asiwaju should call his people to order and exercise the leadership he is known for. This approach is a red flag on him and it is a black eye on the party, the president, and administration at large.

“You cannot attack the vice president and not be attacking the president or the administration. It is disappointing and party leaders and the new NWC should take charge in the discussions to avoid a dampening of the party’s fortune,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He urged Tinubu and his team to work together with everyone to support the party and government to achieve its goals in the time left, and “not throw stones in a house that they helped build.”