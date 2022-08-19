23.1 C
2023: CAN issues guidelines for Christian voters

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (PFN) has released a framework to guide members on how to vote in the 2023 general elections.

The guideline captures four key areas for Christian voters to consider before voting.

They include character, competence, capacity and policies of the candidate and political party.

PFN Secretary General Cosmos Ilechukwu made this known at a press conference on the state of the nation in Lagos on Thursday.

Ilechukwu said the Muslim-Muslim ticket which the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is flying will destroy the fragile unity in the country.

“The decision of some political parties to go by the same faith ticket would only further jeopardise the future of the nation, hence a framework had been prepared by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as a guide for all Christians on how to vote for the best candidate”, he said.

Ilechukwu added: “PFN has never been in the business of endorsing candidates and will not be doing so in the 2023 general elections. However, it will continue to mobilise the Church to ensure full participation in the political process by all political Christians.

“While encouraging all our members to vote in line with what is best for Nigeria and the Church at all levels, with the framework prepared by the Christian Association of Nigeria as a guide.

“The Fellowship will continue to be open-minded and broad-minded, leaving the door of engagement with all political parties open, so that all the issues that are holding back the development and unity of Nigeria can be comprehensively addressed”.

  1. I did not hear Deborah Samuel saga and those whose character was smeared by their attitude towards her death. Yet these people who aspire to rule Nigeria speak of religious tolerance.

