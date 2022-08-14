2023: Shun tribalism, religion-based politics – Peter Obi urges Nigerians

The Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to shun tribalism and religion-based politics in the 2023 general elections.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, made the call in a statement he posted today on his verified Twitter page.

As he stated, the current security and economic crisis rocking the nation affects all citizens, irrespective of religion or tribe.

He urged all eligible voters and Nigerians at large to support candidates with verifiable track records for the development of the country.

“The high cost of living, high level of insecurity and every other challenge is affecting all Nigerians equally, irrespective of tribe and religion.

“We must unite as one and rally behind capable leaders with verifiable track records of success for the sake of our collective interest,” he wrote.