2023: CBN governor says he will decide on presidential election in next few days

THE Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said he will take a decision on the presidential election in the next few days.

The CBN governor spoke about 24 hours after a group purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential forms for him.

Emefiele, in a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, said he is yet to decide on the presidential election.

He thanked those who raised money for the gesture but said he would buy the forms with his own money when he decides to contest.

But the CBN governor was silent on calls for his resignation, or sack, if he decides to run for President.

“I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision. I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely.

“However, should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard-earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God’s divine intervention: in the next few days, The Almighty will so direct,” Emefiele said.

Reports emerged on Friday that Emefiele had picked the N100 million APC presidential election forms.

The development came after weeks of speculations concerning the CBN governor’s presidential ambition.

Following the report yesterday, the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu asked Emefiele to resign before he could pursue his presidential ambition.

Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to remove Emefiele from the position of CBN governor if he refuses to resign.

The Ondo governor made the call in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page.