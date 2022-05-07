- Advertisement -
35.9 C
Abuja

2023: CBN governor says he will decide on presidential election in next few days

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said he will take a decision on the presidential election in the next few days.

The CBN governor spoke about 24 hours after a group purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential forms for him.

Emefiele, in a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, said he is yet to decide on the presidential election.

READ ALSO:
2023: CBN governor Emefiele joins presidential race

Former APC state chairmen urge party to adopt Emefiele as presidential candidate

2023: Akeredolu asks Emefiele to resign

He thanked those who raised money for the gesture but said he would buy the forms with his own money when he decides to contest.

- Advertisement -

But the CBN governor was silent on calls for his resignation, or sack, if he decides to run for President.

“I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision. I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely.

“However, should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard-earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God’s divine intervention: in the next few days, The Almighty will so direct,” Emefiele said.

Reports emerged on Friday that Emefiele had picked the N100 million APC presidential election forms.

The development came after weeks of speculations concerning the CBN governor’s presidential ambition.

Following the report yesterday, the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu asked Emefiele to resign before he could pursue his presidential ambition.

Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to remove Emefiele from the position of CBN governor if he refuses to resign.

The Ondo governor made the call in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media News

IPI vows to resist attempts to undermine press freedom

THE International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has vowed to resist attempts to undermine press...
Crime

ICPC set to track 550 projects in 18 states

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to track...
Climate Change

How ignorance, poverty drive illegal logging, deforestation in Ekiti

By Peace OLADIPO SWEAT dripped from their bodies as their chainsaws' noise constantly revved-up and...
News

IPOB not proscribed in UK – British High Commission

THE British High Commission in Nigeria has said the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)...
Business and Economy

Aero Contractors denies report of closing down

AERO Contractors has debunked a report it was planning to shut down flight operations. The...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleICPC set to track 550 projects in 18 states
Next articleIPI vows to resist attempts to undermine press freedom

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.