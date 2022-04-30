- Advertisement -
31.4 C
Abuja

Former APC state chairmen urge party to adopt Emefiele as presidential candidate

Politics and GovernanceMy Agenda
Vincent Ufuoma
Gowdin Emefiele and one of the posters in circulation,
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

The founding state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the leadership of the ruling party to adopt the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as its 2023 presidential candidate.

This was contained in a statement issued by the party’s former guards through one of them, Musa Abu, in Kaduna on Saturday.

As the former chairmen argued, the ongoing politicking and wranglings among presidential candidates jostling for the party’s ticket were unhealthy for the growth of the party.

They said, “We have keenly observed all the electioneering that has been going on in our great party ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

“We have seen how bigwigs and moneybags in their tens have been jostling for the only ticket available in our party. We are of the opinion that this unwieldy number of aspirants is not good enough for our party and its future.”

According to the statement, they urged the party’s leadership to give Emefiele the support to raise the APC’s presidential flag if the party was serious about winning the 2023 presidential election.

They also urged the APC leadership to be quick in making the choice of Emefiele in the party’s interest.

- Advertisement -

“In searching for a way out in a manner that will be rancour-free and ensure electoral victory for us in 2023, we have come to the conclusion that our party should draft the CBN Governor into the race and give him all the institutional support to lead APC to the 2023 contest.

“It is very clear that Emefiele’s candidacy is the best for our party because it will, among other things,  not only lead us to victory, his emergence as the next President will also see his administration continuing, consolidating and expanding the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Our leaders must make this important choice quickly in the interest of the party, our nation and,  indeed, all its citizens,” they stated.

Although Emefiele has not openly declared an interest in the election, he is being linked to the APC top candidature.

The CBN governor’s campaign posters were prominently displayed at the Eagle Square in Abuja, venue of the national convention of the APC, on March 26.

Besides the presence of his posters and banners at the convention, inscriptions on the campaign materials suggested that the CBN governor was a member of the APC.

Concerns have been raised over the independence of the CBN when the head of the institution is being strongly linked to the country’s ruling party.

- Advertisement -

Section 9 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act stipulated that ‘the governor and the deputy governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the bank, and while holding office, shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation, whether remunerated or not.’

The CBN, however, denied any presidential involvement of Emefiele when it was contacted by The ICIR over the matter on March 28.

“He is the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. I am not aware of all these things you are saying,” the spokesman of the CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, said in response to enquiries by The ICIR in a phone interview.

 

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

2023: Group knocks APC chairman’s comments of zoning, says south must produce next president

THE Arewa Consultative Youth Forum (ACYF) has tackled the National Chairman of the All...
Featured News

What you need to know about the responsibilities of the Federal, State and local governments

THE roles of the three tiers of government in Nigeria - the federal government,...
Diaspora News

EU pays €3.5bn to member states to welcome refugees

THE European Union Commission has said it paid €3.5 billion in advance payments to...
Human Rights

From prison to freedom: How a firm is helping detainees get justice

MUBARAK Alate was arrested while walking by a police van. He spent close to...
News

Buhari assures return of 1,130 looted Benin artefacts

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to pursue the repatriation of looted Nigeria’s artefacts from...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

INSIDE STORY: How pastor who charges N310,000, keeps dozens of Nigerians in church in...

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Unhealthy meat: FG asked to overhaul abattoir operations nationwide

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

FG declares Monday, Tuesday as public holidays

NIN/SIM linkage: MTN loses 1.3m subscribers in one year

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleKwara Gov advocates inter-faith dialogue as panacea for religious crises
Next articleBuhari assures return of 1,130 looted Benin artefacts

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.