2023: El-Zakzaky denies endorsing Peter Obi

Vincent Ufuoma
Ibrahim El-Zakzaky File Copy
SHIITE Muslim leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has denied reports alleging that he endorsed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, or any other candidate contesting the 2023 presidential election.

This comes after a viral report speculated that the cleric had endorsed Obi following the endorsement of the LP flagbearer by former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Edwin Clark, a Niger Delta leader.

The post also allegedly urged eight million Shiite Muslims to get their personal voter card to vote for Peter Obi at the February poll.

Speaking on the development, one of the cleric’s lawyers, Marshall Abubakar of the Falana & Falana Chambers, told newsmen that the purported endorsement of Obi was fake.

Abubakar confirmed that “some presidential candidates” had actually approached the cleric for endorsement, but he refused to endorse them.

He noted that his client believed that the ongoing presidential campaign lacks ideology that would move the nation forward.

“That is fake news. I can confirm to you that there is nothing of such.

“Though some presidential candidates have reached out to him, he has refrained from endorsing any of them because he believes the 2023 presidential contest is bereft of ideological leaning.”

