2023 Election: House of Representatives to reintroduce electoral bill on Wednesday

Odinaka ANUDU
Femi Gbajabiamila, House Speaker
Femi Gbajabiamila, House Speaker

2mins read

THE House of Representatives has decided to reintroduce the electoral bill rejected by President Muhammadu in December 2021 on Wednesday.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila said this at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, January 18.

The speaker noted that the general elections in 2023 were fast approaching, hence the need for the lawmakers to fast-track work on the electoral reforms.

He also noted that the House could either override the veto of President Muhammadu Buhari or amend the bill based on the president’s observations.

He said, “Unfortunately, that bill did not receive presidential assent, and it is unlikely that it will in its current form. Now, we have to choose between sticking to our guns regarding the provision to mandate direct primary for political parties or reworking that provision to save the rest of the bill.

“I remain convinced that the proposal for direct primary is valuable for building accountability in our political system, but we must not allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good. Therefore, the House will reintroduce the amendment tomorrow and we will work quickly to address the mitigating concerns, pass the bill and send it back to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, for assent.”

Gbajabiamila also decried the errors said to have been discovered in the bill, noting that the version transmitted to the president was different from the one being scrutinised by the public.

Buhari had withheld assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021, insisting that the inclusion of the mandatory direct primaries in the bill might pose financial, legal and security challenges.

While the House of Representatives led by Femi Gabajabiamila had resolved to debate the matter after they returned from recess in January, the Senate failed in an attempt to override the president’s veto.

The president”s rejection of the electoral bill angered many Nigerians, prompting some members of the National Assembly to threaten to override him and veto the bill.

The ICIR reported how political parties in Nigeria, through the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) , the umbrella body of registered political parties in Nigeria, rejected the inclusion of a provision for compulsory adoption of direct primaries in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, thereby supporting the president”s stand.

At a news conference in Abuja in January, the political body said Nigeria’s electoral system was not ripe for adopting the direct primary model to select candidates for elections.

President Muhammadu had pointed to the clause that made it compulsory for political parties to adopt direct primaries to select candidates for elections as the reason he refused to sign the bill.

Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the decision that will be taken concerning the electoral bill.

The National Assembly can either veto the bill or remove the controversial clause and pass the bill again. 

Some civil society organisations are mounting pressure on the National Assembly to hasten up and pass the electoral bill to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to plan for forthcoming elections.

News

