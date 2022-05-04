2023: Fayemi joins presidential race

— 1 min read

EKITI State governor Kayode Fayemi has declared his intention to contest the presidential election in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayemi formally declared for president on Wednesday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, in company of his wife Erelu Bisi Fayemi, APC governorship aspirant in Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, members of the state House of Assembly and traditional rulers.

“After a careful consideration of where we are as a nation, I believe that my entry into the race will offer Nigerians the opportunity to examine competing visions for national rebirth,” he said.

“I am a full-blooded child of Nigeria. I can boldly and confidently say, let us as one people dig deep into our history and hearts to revive hope and do the work of faith that will get us to the greater good.”

Fayemi, who is rounding up his second term as governor, has joined a long list of governors reported to have declared their intention to run for president in 2023.

The governors include Yahaya Bello, Kogi, Dave Umahi, Ebonyi, Emmanuel Udom, Akwa Ibom, Amunu Tambuwal, Sokoto, Bala Muhammed, Bauchi, and Nyesom Wike, Rivers.