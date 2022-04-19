2023: Ganduje rejects resignation of chief of staff, 3 commissioners

— 1 min read

KANO State governor Abdullahi Ganduje has rejected the resignation of some of his aides who want to contest for various positions in the 2023 general elections.

In line with Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, the aides, including the chief of staff and 10 commissioners, submitted their resignation letters to the governor for approval.

However, a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Abba Anwar on Tuesday said Ganduje accepted the resignation of seven aides.

The governor rejected the resignation of four other aides, who were directed to return to their duty posts.

The appointees that were directed to return to their duty posts include the governor’s Chief of Staff Ali Haruna Makoda, the Commissioner for Budget Nura Muhammed Dankade, the Commissioner for Education Sanusi Said Kiru and the Commissioner for Health Aminu Tsanyawa.

Although the reason for rejecting the resignation of the concerned aides not stated, the decision was said to have been taken in favour of the governor’s loyalists occupying various positions in the National Assembly.

Makoda was said to be targeting the House of Representatives ticket for Makoda/Dambatta constituency.

- Advertisement -

Dankade was also said to be nursing the ambition to oust the current Majority Leader of the House of Representatives Alhassan Ado Doguwa as the representative of Doguwa/Tudunwada constituency in the green chamber.

Kiru and Tsanyawa are both said to be planning to contest against the current representatives of their constituencies (Kiru/Bebeji and Kunchi/Tsanyawa) in the House of Representatives.

The statement said Ganduje approved the resignation of his deputy, Nasir Gawuna, as well as that of Murtala Sule Garo, Ibrahim Abubakar Karaye, Mahmud Muhammad Santsi, Muntari Ishaq Yakasai, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso and Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, the commissioners for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Culture and Tourism, Housing and Transport, Special Duties, Rural and Community Development, and Youth and Sports, respectively.

He thanked them for their tremendous contributions towards the development of the state and wished them well in all future endeavors.

The permanent secretaries of the affected ministries were directed to fill the vacuum left by the commissioners.

“However, the Chief of Staff and all other Commissioners are directed to continue carrying out their duties in their respective ministries,” the statement said.

Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act states that “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the nomination of candidates for any election.”