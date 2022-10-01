22.1 C
Abuja

2023: INEC warns political parties against seeking funds outside Nigeria

News
Raji Olatunji
THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned all political parties in Nigeria against soliciting funds from foreign countries.

The Commission’s National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, disclosed this on Friday, September 30 while speaking during a programme on Channels Television.

Okoye, commenting on matters concerning the 2023 general elections, also said no party was allowed to receive money anonymously, saying it was contrary to Section 225 of the Nigerian constitution.

“No registered political party in Nigeria shall possess any funds outside the country,” Okoye quoted part of the constitution.

According to him, if such funds were remitted to the political party from outside Nigeria, such party has a constitutional and legal obligation to turn in the funds to INEC within 21 days from the date of receipt of such funds.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was recently accused of seeking funds from foreigners to fund his campaign activities.

The party, however, debunked the allegations, noting that it never solicited financial funds from anyone overseas.

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

