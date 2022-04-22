2023: Jonathan asks supporters to watch out

— 1 min read

FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan has asked supporters who want him to contest the 2023 presidential election to ‘watch out’.

Jonathan spoke when some of his supporters converged at his Abuja office on Friday to ask him to contest the presidential election.

The supporters, comprising youths and women, staged a protest to persuade him to join the presidential race.

A spokesperson for the group, Mayor Samuel, asked the former president to forgive them because they were deceived by “saboteurs” to vote against him in the 2015 presidential poll.

Samuel urged Jonathan to rescue the country from insecurity, hunger and unemployment, as well as other challenges.

Responding, Jonathan asked the supporters to watch out.

“Yes you are calling me to come and declare for the next election, I cannot tell you I’m declaring. The political process is ongoing. Just watch out. The key role you must play is that Nigeria must get somebody that will carry young people along,” he said.

He also charged tyouths to show a greater interest in the country’s electoral process.

Jonathan said it was time for youths to take advantage of the ‘Not too young to run Act’ to participate actively in the electoral process.

The ICIR had reported that a 2023 presidential election campaign poster of former President Jonathan appeared online on January 7.

The development appeared to lend further credence to speculations that Jonathan was being positioned to take over from the incumbent Buhari in 2023.

The campaign poster was produced by a group known as ‘National Agenda for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan,’ judging from the inscriptions on the banner.

“GEJ Is Coming Back” was boldly inscribed on the poster, next to an image of the former president posing as if deep in thought.

The ICIR also reported that a former National Secretary of the defunct All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) John Akpanudoedehe had said Jonathan will be given the chance to contest the 2023 election if he joins the party.