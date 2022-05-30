28.1 C
Abuja

2023: Jonathan missing as APC lists 23 presidential aspirants for screening

Niyi OYEDEJI
1min read

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the final list of presidential aspirants that are to be screened ahead of the party’s primary election.

However, former President Goodluck Jonathan is missing on the list, which includes 23 aspirants.

There have been speculations about Jonathan throwing his hats in the ring to contest in the 2023 election on the platform of the APC, although he is yet to make any categorical statement on the subject.

A coalition of Northern groups had on April picked the APC 2023 presidential election expression of interest and nomination forms for Goodluck Jonathan.

Some of Jonathan’s supporters had also stormed his office in Abuja, urging him to contest the presidential election.

Jonathan told them to watch out.

“Yes you are calling me to come and declare for the next election, I cannot tell you I’m declaring. The political process is ongoing. Just watch out. The key role you must play is that Nigeria must get somebody that will carry young people along,” he said.

The party had earlier fixed the screening of presidential aspirants for May 23.

Below are the names of the presidential hopefuls that are to undergo screening, as listed by APC.

  1. Chukwuemeja Uwaezuoke Nwajiuba
  2. Badaru Abubakar
  3. Robert A. Boroffice
  4. Uju Ken-Ohanenye
  5. Nicholas Felix
  6. Nweze David Umahi
  7. Ken Nnamani
  8. Gbolahan B. Bakare
  9. Ibikunle Amosun
  10. Ahmed B. Tinubu
  11. Ahmad Rufai Sani
  12. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi
  13. Oladimeji Sabon Bankole
  14. John Kayode Fayemi
  15. Godswill Obot Akpabio
  16. Yemi Osinbajo
  17. Rochas Anayo Okorocha
  18. Yahaya Bello
  19. Tein Jack-Rich
  20. Christopher Onu
  21. Ahmad Lawan
  22. Ben Ayade
  23. Ikeobasi Mokelu

