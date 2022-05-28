2023: PDP convention an end to APC era – Atiku

— 1 min read

Atiku Abubakar, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the 2022 convention of the party would be an end to the era of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abubakar disclosed this while addressing delegates at the ongoing PDP national convention at the MKO Stadium in Abuja. The delegates will elect the PDP flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

While he lauded the effort of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, he described the ongoing convention as one of the most orderly events in the history of the PDP.

He said he was distressed on hearing that some of the party officials were excluded from the processes that had taken place in different states.

The former Vice President urged the delegates to embrace unity to ensure the victory of the party in the coming general elections.

Atiku said, “This is the last convention that will end the APC era in Nigeria. I am distressed that some of our party officials felt frustrated in many states.

“I appeal to the frustrated candidates across to bear with the party. It’s a matter of time. No condition is permanent.”

Udom Emmanuel, another PDP presidential aspirant, urged the delegates to take the voting process seriously, saying he would rescue Nigeria from its problems.

He said “Your thumb printing today will define a generation. A vote for me is hope for the restoration of Nigeria.”

Bala Mohammed, another contestant, asked the delegates to trust him and vote for him as the party’s candidate, as he claimed to have performed well in Bauchi and FCT.