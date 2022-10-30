2023: Nigeria is sick, we can’t hand it over to sick leaders – LP chairman

CHAIRMAN of the Labour Party (LP) Julius Abure has described Nigeria as a sick country which should not be handed over to those he referred to as ‘sick leaders’.

He stated this during the flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, on Saturday.

While appealing to the crowd at the campaign ground that the country needs young and vibrant people to govern it, he said that the LP presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Baba-Ahmed do not fall sick and do not have the need to visit the hospital frequently.

“Today, the country is sick. It is sick from insecurity and unemployment; the economy is not working,” he said.

“If you put everything together, the country is sick, and we cannot hand it over to sick people.

“Our presidential candidate no dey go hospital; he is strong. Our presidential candidate no dey sick; the vice-presidential candidate no dey sick (sic). We need vibrant, young, energetic people who can be awake day and night to solve the country’s problems, and we have that person.”

Abure also stated that the country needs somebody who has character, integrity and somebody that would “not take our money abroad”.

He blamed the country’s challenges on leadership problems which he hopes his party would solve if elected in 2023.

Abure’s comments are coming amid growing concerns about the health conditions of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

Although their health conditions have been shrouded in secrecy, some Nigerians believe their frequent travels overseas could be as a result of the need for medical attention.

In 2021, Tinubu was absent from the country for several months following a knee surgery he had in the United Kingdom.

He recently dismissed questions about his health, saying he was running for President and not engaged in a wrestling match or a sprint race.