2023: NNPP blames LP for failed alliance talks

News
Raji Olatunji
THE National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rufai Alkali, a professor, has disclosed the reasons why alliance talks between the party and the Labour Party (LP) crumbled.

Speaking with journalists at the NNPP’s secretariat in Abuja on Sunday, Alkali explained that the alliance talks failed because the LP insisted that NNPP allows its candidate, Peter Obi, to become the presidential candidate after the merger.

Akali further disclosed that a technical committee was set up for the alliance talks but the eight hours meeting held ended in deadlock.

According to him, the LP camp insisted that it was the turn of the South-East to produce Nigeria’s President.

Akali said, “A technical committee was set up to work out the alliance.

“But for the eight hours that they met, the LP camp said just one thing; that Kwankwaso should concede the presidency to Obi, that it was the time of the South-East to become the President.”

The NNPP chairman further alleged that the Obi camp leaked the deliberations on social media while the alliance negotiations were ongoing.

He claimed that the development led to the collapse of the alliance talks.

According to Alkali, when there was a standstill during the negotiations, the LP camp announced to the media that there was a breakdown in the talks.

