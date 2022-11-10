2023: No politician will be allowed to intimidate Nigerians – Buhari

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu has assured that his administration will not allow any politician to intimidate Nigerians.

He made this known in an interview with journalists in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Buhari, who was speaking on his administration’s plan to redesign naira notes through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said his aim was to ensure that Nigerians elect the best candidate in 2023 from any political party without any form of inducement.

“My aim is to make sure that Nigerians believe that we respect them as an administration,” he said.

“So, Nigerians should vote for whoever they like from whichever political party. Nobody will be allowed to mobilise resources and thugs to intimidate people in any constituency. That is what I want to go down in Nigerian history for as a leader.”

He insisted that there is no going back on the planned redesign of the N1,000, N500 and N200 banknotes, adding those hoarding large sums of money have been given enough time to return them to the banks.

“On this change of currency, there will be a lot of money but time has been given from October to December, three months is enough for whatever money you have, to get it changed through the legal system.”

In August, the president made a similar pledge when he received some elected governors from his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He expressed his desire to bequeath strong political institutions that reflect the choices of Nigerians through non-interference in elections, citing the outcome of polls in Ekiti, Anambra and Osun States as indicators.

He noted that he will continue to respect Nigerians by ensuring that their votes count in the selection of political leaders at different levels.