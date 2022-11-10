31.1 C
Abuja

2023: No politician will be allowed to intimidate Nigerians – Buhari

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
File Photo: President Buhari
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu has assured that his administration will not allow any politician to intimidate Nigerians.

He made this known in an interview with journalists in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Buhari, who was speaking on his administration’s plan to redesign naira notes through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said his aim was to ensure that Nigerians elect the best candidate in 2023 from any political party without any form of inducement.

“My aim is to make sure that Nigerians believe that we respect them as an administration,” he said.

“So, Nigerians should vote for whoever they like from whichever political party. Nobody will be allowed to mobilise resources and thugs to intimidate people in any constituency. That is what I want to go down in Nigerian history for as a leader.”

He insisted that there is no going back on the planned redesign of the N1,000, N500 and N200 banknotes, adding those hoarding large sums of money have been given enough time to return them to the banks.

“On this change of currency, there will be a lot of money but time has been given from October to December, three months is enough for whatever money you have, to get it changed through the legal system.”

- Advertisement -

In August, the president made a similar pledge when he received some elected governors from his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He expressed his desire to bequeath strong political institutions that reflect the choices of Nigerians through non-interference in elections, citing the outcome of polls in Ekiti, Anambra and Osun States as indicators.

He noted that he will continue to respect Nigerians by ensuring that their votes count in the selection of political leaders at different levels.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Hoodlums set INEC office ablaze in Ogun

AN office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Iyana Mortuary in Abeokuta,...
Video News

VIDEO: The harrowing tales of Kogi residents escaping flooding to biting hunger

In Kogi State, each time flooding is discussed, the dredging of the River Niger...
Diaspora News

Buhari congratulates eight Nigerian US midterm election winners

NIGERIA'S President Muhammadu Buhari has extended congratulations to eight Nigerian-Americans on their victory in...
News

Bayelsa flood: Presidency dismisses calls for minister’s resignation

THE Presidency has dismissed calls for the resignation of Nigeria's Minister of Humanitarian Affairs,...
News

Businesses lament as exchange rate problems erode capital

BUSINESS owners are bearing the brunt of Nigeria's currency problems and fluctuating exchange rates,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHoodlums set INEC office ablaze in Ogun

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.