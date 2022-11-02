34.1 C
Abuja

2023: PDP asks court to sack APC NWC, disqualify Tinubu, others

Politics and GovernancePolitical Parties
Vincent Ufuoma
Senator Abdullahi Adamu Picture Credit: Daily Post
THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked an Abuja Federal High Court to sack the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing illegality in the process that produced the party’s national officers and candidates.

The PDP also demanded that all candidates produced by the APC for the 2023 general elections be disqualified from the race because they were produced in breach and gross violation of the 1999 Constitution and Electoral Act, 2022.

Filed by its lawyer Ayo Kamaldeen Ajibade, the PDP predicated the suit on a judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on September 30, 2022, which declared as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional, all actions and activities of Governor Mai Mala Buni as the Chairman, Extraordinary Convention Committee of the APC.

The suit has been assigned to Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo for determination by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

The trial judge has, in turn, fixed November 22 for mention of the suit with an order that all the 53 persons listed by the PDP in the suit as defendants be served with hearing notices in their respective locations.

The PDP is asking for the disqualification of APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima, and all governorship flagbearers and their deputies, who were all listed as defendants.

The court was also asked to disqualify the the senatorial and house of representatives candidates of the APC, who were equally listed as defendants in the suit.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting
You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

