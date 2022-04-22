2023: Sanwo-Olu asks political appointees seeking elective offices to resign

— 1 min read

LAGOS State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has asked political appointees who intend to seek elective offices in the 2023 general elections to resign.

The governor issued the directive on Friday through a memo signed by the state’s Head of Service Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The memo directed all appointees and civil servants eyeing elective offices and aiming to participate in party primaries to resign before April 19, 2022.

“Accordingly, all persons seeking elective offices are required to put in their letters of resignation. Similarly, letters of resignation by all other categories of political appointees and public servants should be submitted no later than 19th April 2022,” the memo said.

Appointees who wish to be delegates in political party primary elections were also asked to submit their resignation letters to the Secretary to the State Government.

The directive was in line with Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act.

The section stipulates that political appointees cannot participate in the electoral process unless they resign their appointments.

Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act reads, “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the nomination of candidates for any election.”

In the build up to the 2023 general elections, governors are asking appointees who wish to seek elective positions to resign.