2023: ‘South-West APC united in quest to produce next president’

THE South-West chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the zone was united in its quest to produce Nigeria’s next president.

A former National Chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, made this known to journalists in Lagos on Friday at the end of a stakeholders meeting with all the presidential aspirants from the zone.

Akande also said that the meeting agreed that all presidential persons from the zone should conduct themselves with decorum.

“We are united as we will ensure that the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come to the South-West.

“We had a fruitful discussion. We also resolved that everybody should maintain absolute decorum because we are united,” he said.

Those present at the meeting included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; a former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu; the Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi; and a former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the pastor of Citadel Global Community Church; Tunde Bakare; and the governors of Ondo and Osun states, Rotimi Aleredolu and Gboyega Oyetola, respectively, were also at the meeting.