2024 budget: How N100 billion ‘constituency projects’ are shared across MDAs

Reading time: 2 mins
Data Stories
Tinubu presents 2024 budget
Tinubu presents 2024 budget
Kehinde OGUNYALE
Kehinde OGUNYALE

A breakdown of the 2024 approved budget has shown that thirty-two Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) would implement over 1,000 constituency projects worth N100 billion.

Constituency projects are also known as Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIP), mostly nominated by the members of the legislature and inserted into the budget for implementation in their respective constituencies.

The ICIR findings from the 2024 budget showed that 1,120 projects would be implemented across various consistency for the 2024 fiscal year. 

Data analysis of the 2024 ZIP budget shows that members allocated the largest amount to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security with N38.24 billion. 

This is followed by the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology with N12.68 billion allocation, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment with N9.95 billion allocation, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) with N7.11 billion and Federal Ministry of Education with N6.37 billion allocation. 

The table below shows the breakdown of the amount allocated to each MDA.  


     

     

    Read Also:

    [ANALYSIS] Ningi’s padding allegation and the 2024 budget in detail
    [EXCLUSIVE] Nigerian Government spends over N16 billion on Disease Control since 2020
    [Flood series] Mapping out areas in Abuja prone to flooding
    [Flood series] Mapping out those affected, lost to Nigerian devastating flooding

    Read Also:

    [ANALYSIS] Ningi’s padding allegation and the 2024 budget in detail
    [EXCLUSIVE] Nigerian Government spends over N16 billion on Disease Control since 2020
    [Flood series] Mapping out areas in Abuja prone to flooding
    [Flood series] Mapping out those affected, lost to Nigerian devastating flooding
    MDAAmount
    Federal Ministry of Labour and EmploymentN9.95 billion
    Federal Ministry of YouthN113 million
    Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food SecurityN38.24 billion
    Secretary to the Government of the FederationN7.11 billion
    Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and TechnologyN12.68 billion
    Federal Ministry of Information and National OrientationN1.86 billion
    Federal Ministry of Water Resources and SanitationN3.77 billion
    Federal Ministry of TourismN1.05 billion
    Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty AlleviationN3.198 billion
    Federal Ministry of PowerN281 million
    Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental AffairsN1.35 billion
    Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban DevelopmentN750 million
    Federal Ministry of WorksN554 million
    Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and InvestmentN1.395 billion
    Federal Ministry of Women’s AffairsN577 million
    Federal Ministry of EducationN6.37 billion
    Federal Ministry of TransportationN2.34 billion
    Ministry of Petroleum ResourcesN113 million
    Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic PlanningN1.35 billion
    PresidencyN974.5 million
    Federal Ministry of EnvironmentN225 million
    Federal Ministry of Health and Social WelfareN1.899 billion
    National Security AdviserN113 million
    Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and Creative EconomyN100 million
    Ministry of Foreign AffairsN222 million
    Ministry of DefenceN163 million
    Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals DevelopmentN240 million
    Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital EconomyN182 million
    Federal Ministry of JusticeN450 million
    National AssemblyN250 million
    National Judicial CouncilN1.88 billion
    Presidency (NASENI)N303 million
    TotalN100 billion

     

    The ICIR has reported that after signing the 2024 budget of N28.78 trillion, the federal government failed to publish the constituency projects’ details, following an alarm raised by BudgIT, a civic society organisation.

    BudgIT has pointed out that it is the first time, in 10 years, that this has happened.

    The  federal government, in response confirmed to BudgIT that the details were scanned in the approved budget provided on the website.

    However, the civic organisation noted that the details were lumped together as a scanned document making it non-machine readable unlike in previous years.

    Kehinde OGUNYALE

    Kehinde Ogunyale tells stories by using data to hold power into account. You can send him a mail at [email protected] or Twitter: Prof_KennyJames

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.