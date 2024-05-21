2024 budget: How N100 billion ‘constituency projects’ are shared across MDAs

A breakdown of the 2024 approved budget has shown that thirty-two Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) would implement over 1,000 constituency projects worth N100 billion.
Constituency projects are also known as Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIP), mostly nominated by the members of the legislature and inserted into the budget for implementation in their respective constituencies.
The ICIR findings from the 2024 budget showed that 1,120 projects would be implemented across various consistency for the 2024 fiscal year.
Data analysis of the 2024 ZIP budget shows that members allocated the largest amount to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security with N38.24 billion.
This is followed by the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology with N12.68 billion allocation, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment with N9.95 billion allocation, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) with N7.11 billion and Federal Ministry of Education with N6.37 billion allocation.
The table below shows the breakdown of the amount allocated to each MDA.
|MDA
|Amount
|Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment
|N9.95 billion
|Federal Ministry of Youth
|N113 million
|Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security
|N38.24 billion
|Secretary to the Government of the Federation
|N7.11 billion
|Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology
|N12.68 billion
|Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation
|N1.86 billion
|Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation
|N3.77 billion
|Federal Ministry of Tourism
|N1.05 billion
|Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
|N3.198 billion
|Federal Ministry of Power
|N281 million
|Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs
|N1.35 billion
|Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development
|N750 million
|Federal Ministry of Works
|N554 million
|Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment
|N1.395 billion
|Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs
|N577 million
|Federal Ministry of Education
|N6.37 billion
|Federal Ministry of Transportation
|N2.34 billion
|Ministry of Petroleum Resources
|N113 million
|Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning
|N1.35 billion
|Presidency
|N974.5 million
|Federal Ministry of Environment
|N225 million
|Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare
|N1.899 billion
|National Security Adviser
|N113 million
|Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and Creative Economy
|N100 million
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|N222 million
|Ministry of Defence
|N163 million
|Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development
|N240 million
|Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy
|N182 million
|Federal Ministry of Justice
|N450 million
|National Assembly
|N250 million
|National Judicial Council
|N1.88 billion
|Presidency (NASENI)
|N303 million
|Total
|N100 billion
The ICIR has reported that after signing the 2024 budget of N28.78 trillion, the federal government failed to publish the constituency projects’ details, following an alarm raised by BudgIT, a civic society organisation.
BudgIT has pointed out that it is the first time, in 10 years, that this has happened.
The federal government, in response confirmed to BudgIT that the details were scanned in the approved budget provided on the website.
However, the civic organisation noted that the details were lumped together as a scanned document making it non-machine readable unlike in previous years.
