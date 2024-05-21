2024 budget: How N100 billion ‘constituency projects’ are shared across MDAs

A breakdown of the 2024 approved budget has shown that thirty-two Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) would implement over 1,000 constituency projects worth N100 billion.

Constituency projects are also known as Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIP), mostly nominated by the members of the legislature and inserted into the budget for implementation in their respective constituencies.

The ICIR findings from the 2024 budget showed that 1,120 projects would be implemented across various consistency for the 2024 fiscal year.

Data analysis of the 2024 ZIP budget shows that members allocated the largest amount to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security with N38.24 billion.

This is followed by the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology with N12.68 billion allocation, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment with N9.95 billion allocation, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) with N7.11 billion and Federal Ministry of Education with N6.37 billion allocation.

The table below shows the breakdown of the amount allocated to each MDA.

The ICIR has reported that after signing the 2024 budget of N28.78 trillion, the federal government failed to publish the constituency projects’ details, following an alarm raised by BudgIT, a civic society organisation.

BudgIT has pointed out that it is the first time, in 10 years, that this has happened.

The federal government, in response confirmed to BudgIT that the details were scanned in the approved budget provided on the website.

However, the civic organisation noted that the details were lumped together as a scanned document making it non-machine readable unlike in previous years.