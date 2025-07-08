2025 UTME: 9 out of 10 candidates with highest scores applied for engineering courses

NINE out of 10 candidates who sat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) intend to study engineering courses in Nigerian universities.

Similarly, three candidates with the highest marks in the examination applied for Mechanical Engineering, according to data released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday, July 8, in Abuja.

The top scorer, Okeke Chinedu Christian, got 375 and seeks to study Mechanical Engineering at the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Okeke, who hails from Anambra State and wrote the exam in Lagos State, led the ranking announced during JAMB’s 2025 Policy Meeting on Admission, held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Trailing him is Ayuba Simon-Peter John from Ogun State, who scored 374 and selected Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) as his preferred institution. He also seeks to study Mechanical Engineering.

Tied in third place is Jimoh Abdulmalik Olayinka from Kwara State. He scored 374 and applied for Mechanical Engineering at UNILAG.

While the top three of the 10 leading candidates chose Mechanical Engineering, others selected disciplines such as Electrical/Electronics Engineering, Petroleum & Gas Engineering, Computer Science, and Aerospace Engineering; all of which are rooted in the engineering and technology.

Other leading candidates include Roberts Damiete Ayibo from Rivers State, who scored 373 and applied to study Electrical/Electronics Engineering at UNILAG. Also with 373 marks is Ononugbo Chigozirim Chibueze from Enugu, who selected Electrical/Electronics Engineering at the University of Ibadan.

Another candidate, Olawepo Gertrude Tunmise, from Kwara State also scored 373 and listed Computer Science at UNILAG as her preferred course.

Afonata Ofeoritse Leslie from Delta State garnered 372 and chose Aerospace Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University.

Meanwhile, Azoyenime Samuel Chukwumemeka, also from Delta, scored 372 and opted for Mechanical Engineering at Covenant University.

Oyebade Oluwapelumi Emmanuel from Ogun State secured 372 and applied to UNILAG for Petroleum and Gas Engineering.

Omigie Osaigbovo Cecil from Edo State rounded off the top 10 scorers chart with 372, also applying for Mechanical Engineering at the University of Ibadan.

In total, four of the ten top scorers listed Mechanical Engineering as their intended field of study.

This year’s UTME also recorded a significant improvement in candidates’ performance, with 80.69 per cent of the 1,945,395 candidates scoring 160 and above — the highest percentage recorded in the past six years.

Additionally, 29.45 per cent of candidates scored 200 and above, marking a steady increase in performance compared to the previous years.

The ICIR reported that the Federal Government pegged the admission age to universities and other tertiary institutions to 16 years during the JAMB’s 2025 Policy Meeting on Admission on Tuesday.

This organisation also reported that JAMB set 150 as the cut-off mark for admission into universities in the country.