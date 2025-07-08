back to top

JAMB sets 150 as minimum cut-off mark for varsities

Reading time: 1 mins
Education
2025 JAMB: 9 out of 10 candidates with highest scores applied for engineering courses
JAMB's logo
Nanji Nandang VENLEY
Nanji Nandang VENLEY

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set 150 as the minimum cut-off mark for admissions into Nigerian universities for the 2024/2025 academic session.

JAMB, in a statement on its official X handle, revealed that education stakeholders reached the decision during the policy meeting held on Tuesday, July 8.

The body set 100 as the minimum cut-off mark for admissions into polytechnics and colleges of education.

It also stated that the minimum cut-off mark for colleges of nursing sciences was set at 140.

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said the approved scores were baseline requirements and no institution was permitted to admit candidates below the thresholds.

“This policy reflects the reality of our education system and the need to align admission processes with merit, equity, and capacity,” Oloyede stated.


     

     

    He added that institutions were expected to complete their admission processes according to the approved schedule and submit their lists to JAMB for central processing.

    The ICIR reported that the Federal Government announced 16 years as the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria during the policy meeting on Tuesday.

    The latest policy was announced by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa.

    The annual policy meeting establishes the guidelines for admissions into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

    Read Also:

    2024 UTME: 76% of 1.8m candidates score below 200
    2025 UTME: 9 out of 10 candidates with highest scores applied for engineering courses
    80,000 candidates sit for rescheduled UTME nationwide
    CCB probes alleged abuse of office by JAMB Registrar Oloyede
    Author Page

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement