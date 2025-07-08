JAMB sets 150 as minimum cut-off mark for varsities

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set 150 as the minimum cut-off mark for admissions into Nigerian universities for the 2024/2025 academic session.

JAMB, in a statement on its official X handle, revealed that education stakeholders reached the decision during the policy meeting held on Tuesday, July 8.

The body set 100 as the minimum cut-off mark for admissions into polytechnics and colleges of education.

It also stated that the minimum cut-off mark for colleges of nursing sciences was set at 140.

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said the approved scores were baseline requirements and no institution was permitted to admit candidates below the thresholds.

“This policy reflects the reality of our education system and the need to align admission processes with merit, equity, and capacity,” Oloyede stated.

He added that institutions were expected to complete their admission processes according to the approved schedule and submit their lists to JAMB for central processing.

The ICIR reported that the Federal Government announced 16 years as the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria during the policy meeting on Tuesday.

The latest policy was announced by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa.

The annual policy meeting establishes the guidelines for admissions into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.