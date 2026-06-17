2026 UTME original result slips ready for printing, says JAMB

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Original Result Slip will be available for printing on Wednesday.

‎JAMB’s Public Communication Adviser, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Benjamin explained that the original result slip contained candidates’ photographs, national rankings and other security features designed to enhance its authenticity and acceptance for official purposes.

‎According to him, the document is among the official requirements for post-UTME screening and admission consideration by tertiary institutions.

‎He advised candidates to print the slip from any internet-enabled device or accredited business centre.

‎The spokesman also urged candidates to verify all details on the slip immediately after printing and keep a copy for future admission-related purposes.‎

The ICIR reports that a 16-year-old candidate, Owoeye Jesudunsin, emerged as the overall top scorer in the 2026 UTME, scoring 372 marks.

The result was in a list of top-performing candidates announced by JAMB during the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Abuja in May.

Owoeye, who sat for the examination in Ogun State but hails from Ekiti State, chose the University of Lagos (University of Lagos) to study Medicine and Surgery (MBBS).

The ICIR reports that 2,243,816 candidates registered for the 2026 UTME, representing a 10.5 per cent increase when compared with those who registered to write the examination in 2025.

Lagos State recorded the highest number of registrations for the 2026 edition with 381,814 candidates, followed by Ogun (137,156), Oyo (122,662), Kaduna (103,498), and the Federal Capital Territory (102,961).