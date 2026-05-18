2026 AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Awards seek entries

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2026 AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Awards seek entries
AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Awards
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

THE AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Awards is accepting entries for its 2026 awards. The contest year is from July 16, 2025, to July 15, 2026, with a contest entry deadline of August 1, 2026.

Entrants may submit up to three entries in all categories, which include print/online, audio, video and children’s science news.

In each category, there are two awards: Gold, with a prize of $5,000, and Silver, with a prize of $3,500.

The deadline for applications is August 1, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.

 

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

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