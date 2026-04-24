2026 Global Fact-Checking Awards seek entries

THE International Fact-Checking Network at the Poynter Institute is accepting entries for its 2026 Global Fact-Checking Awards.

These awards celebrate outstanding achievements in fact-checking journalism and are open to all signatories of the IFCN Code of Principles.

Entries must be submitted between April 21 and May 6, 2026. Each organisation may submit one entry total, in one category only.

A submission may consist of either a single piece of content or a series of up to five related pieces, such as articles or multimedia items.

Judges will consider each submission as one entry. All content must have been published between April 20, 2025, and April 21, 2026.

All signatories to the IFCN Code of Principles are eligible to enter. In the Collaboration category, joint entries may include non-signatories, but at least one participating organisation must be an IFCN signatory.

Winners will be announced during the GlobalFact 2026 conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, in June.

An independent expert panel of judges will review eligible submissions and select the winners. IFCN staff will conduct initial eligibility screenings.

Entries are welcome in any language. Please provide translations if submitting in other languages.

Deadline is Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.