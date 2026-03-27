2026 Kwame Karikari Factchecking, OSINT Fellowship opens for applications

DUBAWA and Digital Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Information Disorder Analysis Centre (DAIDAC) are seeking applications for the Kwame Karikari Fact-checking and Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Fellowship 2026.

This is not just another fellowship; it is a chance to be at the forefront of the fight against information disorder in West Africa. The three-month intensive programme will equip fellows with cutting-edge fact-checking skills, hands-on practice with open-source intelligence tools, and mentorship, empowering fellows to become a beacon of truth in their communities.

Organisers say fellows will gain practical OSINT training, receive intensive, hands-on coaching in factchecking using open-source intelligence, with guidance and mentorship from the DUBAWA and DAIDAC teams. They will master current tools and verification techniques and get their reports published on their media platform and on DUBAWA channels.

Others include access support to establish a fact-checking desk in their newsroom and strengthen internal verification systems, joining a growing community of journalists committed to accuracy, and collaborate with peers across West Africa.

Fellows are also expected to lead fact-checking conversations across social media, radio and television, while promoting media literacy with their audience.

The fellowship is open to full-time journalists from Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia, fact-checkers or investigative journalists.

Female journalists and journalists with disabilities (PWDs) are strongly encouraged to apply for the 2026 Kwame Karikari Factchecking and OSINT fellowship.

Apply before April 4, 2026, and interested applicants can apply here.