2026 NMMA opens to journalists in Nigeria

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2026 NMMA opens to journalists in Nigeria
NMMA logo
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

THE Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) is seeking applications for its award established in 1990 to recognise, encourage, and reward excellence in Nigerian media practice across print, radio, and television.

For the 2026 NMMA programme, journalists are to submit entries for works done in 2025.

In addition to its prestige, each award winner is presented with a trophy, a certificate, and a specific prize money.

The award categories include print, radio and television. Entry should be accompanied by the curriculum vitae and two passport-size photographs of the author.

The deadline for applications is May 15, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

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