2026 NMMA opens to journalists in Nigeria

THE Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) is seeking applications for its award established in 1990 to recognise, encourage, and reward excellence in Nigerian media practice across print, radio, and television.

For the 2026 NMMA programme, journalists are to submit entries for works done in 2025.

In addition to its prestige, each award winner is presented with a trophy, a certificate, and a specific prize money.

The award categories include print, radio and television. Entry should be accompanied by the curriculum vitae and two passport-size photographs of the author.

The deadline for applications is May 15, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.