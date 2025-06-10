2027: APC reacts to Ndume’s comments against Tinubu

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to remarks by former Senate Chief Whip Ali Ndume, suggesting that President Bola Tinubu could lose the 2027 election.

APC’s Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, in an interview with Punch on Monday, said the ruling party was open-minded and welcomed different opinions.

He said, notwithstanding, the party had rules to discipline members who misbehaved.

Ndume, while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, June 8, said that despite growing endorsements and increased defections to the APC from opposition parties, Tinubu’s fate at the next poll could follow a similar pattern to that of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who in 2015 lost re-election despite enjoying endorsements from several governors and other political office holders.

Ndume said Jonathan had 22 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors (out of 36) in 2015 and still lost his re-election bid.

“Tinubu could be given the Jonathan treatment because Jonathan also had 22 governors who endorsed him like we do now, and what happened? Jonathan lost woefully,” Ndume stated.

The senator cautioned against complacency by the president’s camp, warning that automatically giving tickets to federal lawmakers could alienate the party’s grassroots supporters and loyal members, who are crucial for winning elections.

“When the rumour came that National Assembly members might get automatic tickets, the party denied it. So, who will be the foot soldiers? You cannot rely on governors alone,” he said.

Responding to Ndume, Ibrahim, who referred to the lawmaker as a respected leader within the party, said the ruling party was open to differing opinions, provided they aligned with progressive social and political ideals.

He stated that Ndume was known for openly sharing his views on the country’s governance, “often expressing dissent or differing opinions because the APC is a party of liberal-minded people and doesn’t quarrel with diverse ideas, provided they do not violate the party’s constitution.”

“The party respects others’ beliefs and advocates for reforms that promote freedom and equality, but they must be done in a manner that is not injurious to the laid-down rules of acceptable behaviour. If they go contrary, the party has a machinery for censorship or punishment, which are beyond my powers as a director,” Ibrahim stated.

The ICIR reported that the Senate sacked Ndume as its Chief Whip following his criticism of Tinubu’s administration.

The upper legislative chamber consequently replaced him with Tahir Monguno.

Before his sack, the national secretary of the APC, Bashir Ajibola, and the national chairman, Umar Ganduje, had in a letter sought Ndume’s removal.

The APC accused Ndume of harmful remarks directed at Tinubu’s government.

He repeated the claim in an interview with Arise TV on July 12, where he alleged that former President Muhammadu Buhari was a more accessible leader.

Ndume accused Tinubu’s aides of “shielding and fencing in” their principal from lawmakers and ministers.

The ICIR reported that Ndume accused Tinubu of being out of touch with some of the issues plaguing the country, including the food crisis and insecurity.

He also said that poverty, insecurity, hunger, and other problems confronting citizens were not being addressed by the president.