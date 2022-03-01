36.1 C
Abuja

209 Reps vote against bill seeking additional seats for women in national, states assemblies

Politics and GovernanceLegislature
Vincent Ufuoma
House of Representatives
House of Representatives
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE House of Representatives has voted against a bill seeking to create additional seats for women in the National and States Assemblies.

The bill, which is part of the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution, was rejected when it was put to voting on the floor of the Green Chamber on Tuesday.

Two hundred and nine members rejected it while eighty one voted in its favour.

The bill was sponsored by Nkeiruka Onyejeocha from Abia State and 85 other lawmakers.

It sought to alter some sections of the 1999 constitution that stipulate the composition of the Senate, House of Representatives and state houses of assembly.

It also sought to create two federal constituency seats reserved only for women.

Section 48 (1b) of the bill seeks the provision of “an additional senator for each state and for the federal capital territory, who shall be a woman”.

- Advertisement -

Section 49 (1b) would also provide for “two additional members for each state and for the federal capital territory, who shall be women”.

Onyejeocha had argued before her colleagues that women only occupied five per cent of the seats in the National Assembly.

Onyejeocha said more than 130 countries have adopted different measures (or quota system) to address women’s under-representation.

Reporter at | Author Page

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Legislature

209 Reps vote against bill seeking additional seats for women in national, states assemblies

THE House of Representatives has voted against a bill seeking to create additional seats...
News

Ukraine: Nigeria to comply if UN imposes sanctions on Russia – Foreign affairs minister

THE Nigerian government said it would comply if the United Nations imposes sanctions against...
News

Amidst biting fuel scarcity, Buhari departs for two-week medical trip to London

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is set for another medical check-up in London. A statement signed by...
World News

Putin gives conditions for ending Ukraine offensive

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin has said demilitarisation of Ukraine and Western recognition of Russia's...
News

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Guterres warns against use of nuclear weapons

UNITED Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned against the use of nuclear...
Advertisement

Most Read

Video does NOT show Malian woman being humiliated by French citizens

Ukraine confirms peace talks with Russia

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 1)

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Twelve different online scams you should know

Ukraine fast-tracks application for EU membership

Nigerians stranded in Ukraine can now enter Hungary and Romania visa free

Ukraine tells foreigners to enlist in diplomatic missions to fight Russia

Air Peace remains mum two days after Kano Emirate’s three-day ultimatum

WAR: Contrasting fortunes of Russian and Ukrainian embassies in Abuja

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUkraine: Nigeria to comply if UN imposes sanctions on Russia – Foreign affairs minister

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.