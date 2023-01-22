32.1 C
Abuja

300-level student commits suicide in Akure

Vincent Ufuoma
A STUDENT of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), identified as Olona Oluwapelumi, has committed suicide in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Oluwapelumi was a 300-level student in the Department of Industrial Design at the institution.

Although details of his death were still sketchy, an eye-witness said his body was found hanging in his room located in the Aule area of the city on Sunday morning.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the death of the deceased, said the incident had been reported to the police.

Odunlami said said the corpse has been deposited in the mortuary pending the conclusion of investigation.

“His body had been taken to the morgue and investigation has started to unravel the reasons behind his action, but it was a case of suicide,” the PPRO said.

Oluwapelumi’s death was also confirmed by the university’s Students Union Government (SUG)

In a statement signed by its president, Jesunifemi Asoore, the SUG sympathized with the entire students of the institution over the tragedy.

“I know we are all saddened by his death and we’re sending our condolences to his family and friends. Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden. Many of us may be confronted with a variety of emotions, which might include shock, sadness and confusion.

“We want to assure you that we, the Students Union, care about you and understand the feelings you may be experiencing,” he said.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

