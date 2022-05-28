31.1 C
Abuja

31 dead, seven injured in Port Harcourt church stampede

Breaking NewsNews
Marcus Fatunmole
Kings Assembly Church stampede
1min read

THE Rivers State Police Command has confirmed 31 persons dead in a stampede at the Kings Assembly Church located in the GRA axis of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Seven other persons were injured in the incident.

The tragedy, which occurred in the morning of Saturday, May 28, 2022, reportedly resulted from a programme organised by the church where some gifts were to be shared with participants as part of the church’s fourth anniversary. 

A report by the Punch said the event did not hold at the church but at the Polo Club in the state capital to accommodate a large congregation.

The congregants reportedly forced a small door at the venue open and rushed to occupy conspicuous positions, leading to the stampede. 

The ICIR contacted one of the church’s officials, Charles Odoko, to seek the church’s reaction to the incident.

Odoko declined to comment.

He told the reporter to wait until the church issues a statement on it.

However, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Grace Woyengikuro Iringe-koko, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the incident to The ICIR, including the number of casualties and the wounded. 

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

