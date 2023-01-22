369 suspected lassa fever cases in January – NCDC

AT least 369 suspected lassa fever cases have been recorded in January 2023 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Director-General of the NCDC, Ifedayo Adetifa, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Sunday.

According to NAN, Adetifa noted that of the suspected cases recorded between January 2 and 15, 2023, 105 had been confirmed positive.

The positive cases were spread across 10 states, which are Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Benue, Kogi, Imo, Oyo, Plateau and Nasarawa.

He also said that Edo, Ondo and Bauchi states were responsible for 84 per cent of the infections in the country, and seven deaths had been recorded.

While urging residents to keep their surroundings clean, he also advised against drying foodstuff by the roadside to avoid contamination.

“Block all holes in your house to prevent rats from entering. Cover your dustbins and dispose of refuse properly.

“Communities should set up dump sites very far from their homes to reduce the chances of having rodents within their homes. Store foodstuff like rice, garri, (cassava flakes) beans, corn and maize, in containers that are well covered with tight-fitting lids,” he added.

He also advised residents against self-medication in cases of infection, and urged health workers to observe standard precautionary measures.

“Healthcare workers should maintain a high index of suspicion for lassa fever. Be vigilant and consider a diagnosis of lassa fever when seeing patients presenting with febrile illness.

“Healthcare providers should report all suspected cases of lassa fever to their local government Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer for immediate access to healthcare,” he added.

He noted that efforts were being made to reduce lassa fever fatality rates in the country to less than 10 per cent, including the finalisation and validation of a five-year strategic plan and training of health workers, on response to the infection.