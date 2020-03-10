44 die in Iran of alcohol poisoning while trying to prevent coronavirus

IRAN’s state media, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) has reported that the death toll from alcohol poisoning has risen to 44, after many ingested alcohol to ward off the deadly coronavirus.

Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19 has infected over 8,000 in Iran and killed over 291, making Iran one of the most affected countries outside of China, where the virus originated.

COVID-19, a deadly respiratory illness has infected over 100,000 globally and killed over 3,800 people since the first outbreak was registered in Wuhan, China, in December.

The news of the virus, which is now considered a pandemic, has resulted in panic and many have turned to carry out measures to prevent getting infected.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) instructs that people wash their hands regularly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to clean hands.

However, in Iran, many took to ingesting alcohol in attempt to avert the virus, Daily Mail reports.

It was gathered that rumours had made them believe that alcohol could prevent the virus. Although alcohol is banned in Iran, which is predominantly a Muslim country, many have sought means to patronise ‘bootleg alcohol’

This has now resulted in killing at least 44 people, with up to 36 of them from Southwestern province of Khuzestan, an area which has recorded a death toll of 18 from the coronavirus itself.

In the Northern region of Alborz, seven have been recorded dead over alcohol poisoning.

Meanwhile, in Nigeria, two cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Lagos.

On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari set up a committee mandated to make an assessment of the impact of coronavirus on the Nigerian economy.

This came up shortly after international crude oil price crashed below $57 per barrel, plunging to $30.