70% of environmental journalists report attacks, threats- UNESCO

A RECENT report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) revealed that 70 per cent of environmental journalists worldwide experienced attacks and threats in the course of their work.

This was as the report warned of increasing violence against and intimidation of journalists dedicated to covering environmental issues, including climate change, pollution, and conservation efforts.

The survey conducted in March, involving more than 900 environmental journalists from 129 countries, showed that at least 749 journalists or news media reporting on environmental issues were attacked in the last 15 years.

Among them, two out of five subsequently encountered physical violence.

It noted that more than 300 attacks occurred between 2019 and 2023 – a 42 per cent increase from the preceding five-year period (2014-2018).

The UNESCO analysis also revealed instances in which journalists were targeted with murder, physical violence, detention and arrest, online harassment or legal attacks in the period 2009-2023.

It said the problem is global, with attacks taking place in 89 countries in all regions of the world.

“Without reliable scientific information about the ongoing environmental crisis, we can never hope to overcome it. And yet, the journalists we rely on to investigate this subject and ensure information is accessible face unacceptably high risks all over the world, and climate-related disinformation is running rampant on social media. On World Press Freedom Day, we must reaffirm our commitment to defending freedom of expression and protecting journalists worldwide.”

Escalating physical attacks

No fewer than 44 environmental journalists have been killed for their work in the past 15 years, with convictions in only five cases, the report found. Other forms of physical attack were also prevalent, with 53 incidents.

It also found attacks had more than doubled in recent years, rising from 85 in 2014-2018 to 183 between 2019 and 2023.

The data shows that women journalists report being more exposed than men to online harassment, echoing the trend identified in UNESCO’s previous report.

In addition to physical assaults, a third of surveyed journalists reported censorship, and nearly half (45 per cent) admitted to self-censorship when reporting on environmental issues due to fear of attacks.

“Almost half (45 per cent) said they self-censored when covering the environment due to fear of being attacked, having their sources exposed, or due to an awareness that their stories conflicted with the interests of concerned stakeholders.”

Nigeria ranks 112 of 180 on the press freedom

While these attacks continue on the global stage, Nigerian journalists are not left behind as they have continued to experience attacks from state and non-state actors.

The latest data on the 2024 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) placed Nigeria as one of West Africa’s most dangerous and difficult countries for journalists.

By this, Nigeria ranks 112th out of 180 countries where journalists are regularly monitored, attacked and arbitrarily arrested.

However, the 2024 figure is lower than the 123rd position the country had in 2023.

According to RSF, “The level of governmental interference in the news media in Nigeria is significant. It can involve pressure, harassment of journalists and media outlets, and even censorship. This interference is even stronger during electoral campaigns. Addressing political issues in a balanced way can also be difficult, depending on the media outlet’s owner. To a large extent, government officials have a say in the appointment and dismissal of media officials, whether in the public or private sector.”